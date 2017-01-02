Versions of “Camp Cal”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’ll be Kentucky and Texas A&M at Rupp Arena to tip off home SEC play Tuesday for the Cats. It’ll be a 9 o’clock start on ESPN.

UK leads the all-time series with the Aggies 6-3…3-2 the record in Lexington.

Cal is 5-2 all-time against A&M.

Who could forget the last time these two played?

UK won the SEC Tournament in overtime 82-77.

It’s been about getting better in Camp Cal for the Cats the past few weeks with school out this season…and that’s what the team has done.

Does UK assistant Tony Barbee remember what it was like when he played for Cal at UMass during “Camp Cal” and is today’s version any different?

Hear from Barbee in the video.