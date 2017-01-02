Versailles Police Investigating Attempted Abduction Report

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ) – Versailles Police are investigating an attempted abduction.

A woman told police a man tried to force her into a car at gunpoint while she was jogging around 11:40 New Year’s Day along Falling Springs Boulevard, according to VPD.

Investigators say the man was driving a dark green, 1990’s model Chevrolet Cavalier and after his unsuccessful attempt, he drove away towards US 62/Tyrone Pike.

The suspect is described as a white male with a beard.

Police are still investigating.

Watch the video to see tips from police to make sure everyone stays safe.