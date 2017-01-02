UPS fined $73,800 for safety violations at Louisville hangar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Federal regulators have fined UPS $73,800 for safety violations at the company’s airplane hangar in Louisville.

The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2ivul8E ) reports the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the company in October after the violations were found during an inspection. One involved an open-sided platform without proper safety railings. The other violation was related to workplace sanitation conditions.

UPS spokesman Mike Mangeot says in a statement that the company addressed the concerns immediately after they occurred.
