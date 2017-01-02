The “Big Game”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The basketball Cats tip off the home SEC slate Tuesday night at 9 on ESPN hosting Texas A&M.
The last three meetings have all ended in overtime between the two so this one has a little more to it.
UK and Billy Kennedy’s Aggies have gone at each other with everything the past few seasons.
It makes for a stronger Southeastern Conference and a stronger UK too.
Tony Barbee has played against Kentucky while at Auburn as the head coach of the Tigers.
Just how big of a game is it for an opposing SEC school coming to Lexington?
Hear Barbee’s take in the video.