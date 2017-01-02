Scott County Sheriff: Man Tried to Steal From His Grandmother

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Two men are behind bars in the Scott County Detention Center for allegedly burglarizing a mobile home in the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park early Tuesday morning.

Brandon Cowan and Daniel Soxie are charged with 2nd degree burglary. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two men forced their way into a home and broke into a safe.

Deputies say one of the suspects was the homeowner’s grandson.

According to the Sheriff, the woman’s son-in-law came home and found two men inside the home.

Deputies say the son-in-law held the suspects at gunpoint until deputies arrived.