Scam In Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office they have received complaints about a scam that is indicating that Publisher’s Clearing House is issuing prize money if the money is wired from Walmart to an unknown location.

In turn, a representative from Publisher’s Clearing House will be escorted by a Deputy to award the prize, according to officials.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office say these calls are a SCAM. They are asking people to not send money but to report these calls to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office. http://ag.ky.gov/scams/Pages/Current-Scam-Alert.aspx