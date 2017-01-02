Rainy and Mild For Tuesday, Yet Much Colder By Wednesday

Overview: Mild temperatures and rain showers will continue to develop for Tuesday. The best chance for rain will develop overnight into early Tuesday. A strong cold front will move through late Tuesday, with much colder air returning Wednesday through the weekend. There will be the chance for light snow to flurries midweek into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Rain chances increase overnight as a weather disturbance moves across the region. Overnight low temperatures will be around 55 degrees.

TUESDAY: Rain chances continue into early Tuesday, with more rain possible later in the day as a cold front moves across the region. Tuesday high temperatures will be around 60 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around for Tuesday night, with a low temperature of 33 degrees, with the chance for a wintry mix.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little wintry mix will be possible for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 36 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures will be around for Wednesday night, with a low temperature of 18 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few snow showers will be possible, with a high temperature of 30 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold temperatures and scattered snow showers will be possible for Thursday night, with a low temperature of 12 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few snow showers will be around for Friday, with a high temperature of 26 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 15 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few snow showers will be possible, with a high temperature of 29 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures continue, with a low of 16 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures will be around for Sunday, with a high temperature of 32 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 21 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue with a high temperature of 37 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers