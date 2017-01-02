Crash Over The Weekend In Anderson Co. Leaves Two Dead

UPDATE 1/2/17

Officials say two people died after a fiery crash in Anderson County on Saturday night.

Anderson County Coroner Dr. Mark Tussey says a Buick LeSabre crossed into oncoming traffic in the Northbound lane of U.S. 127 hitting an SUV head-on.

Four people were sent to Frankfort Regional Medical Center and one died on the scene. Officials say the Buick LaSabre caught fire shortly after impact, killing the person inside.

Dr. Tussey says the person inside that vehicle was a woman and he is waiting on dental records to identify her.

One of the crash victims that was taken to the Frankfort Regional died shortly after arrival, according to Dr. Tussey. The identity of that person has not been released.

Dr. Tussey says there is no evidence of drugs or alcohol involved in this crash.

UPDATE 1/1/17

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- According to Anderson County Coroner Dr. Mark Tussey, two people are now dead after a car crash Saturday night on U.S. 127.

Dr. Tussey says he declared one victim dead at the scene of the crash. The coroner says he has not been able to identify that person because the body was badly burnt.

According to Dr. Tussey, a second person later died at the hospital.

The County Fire Chief says a car was driving the wrong way down the road when it hit another car head on, creating a fiery wreck.

Several people were also taken to the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY:

One person is dead and another is fighting to survive after a car crash tonight in Anderson County.

According to the County Fire Chief, it happened on U.S. 127 when a car drove the wrong way and hit another head on. The cars caught on fire, sending five people to the hospital.