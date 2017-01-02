New Frederick Douglass High mascot and colors reflect regional history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Administrators in the Fayette County Public School system says the colors “Keeneland Green” and orange were favored by potential students at Frederick Douglass High School.

Along with that announcement, it was noted the school’s mascot will be the Stallions.

In a press conference which also included the announcement of the team’s head football coach, Brian Landis, Principal Lester Diaz spoke about the importance of hiring the right educators to propel Douglass High students into the future.

“Loving, caring, teachers that want to grow them and mentor them. Our number one focus is going to be culture, instruction, safety. The technology in the building is going to be phenomenal. We’re finding the right people, putting them in the right places and letting our kids flourish and grow,” says Diaz.

Diaz also says construction is around 80% complete on the new building off Winchester Road and he expects to be handed the keys in late June.

“It will be a pinnacle from a buildings and grounds perspective. It’ll be an entirely different and new 21st century learning environment. It’s going to be amazing. It’s awesome,” he says.