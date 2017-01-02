New Attitude at New School

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frederick Douglass High School will be washed in Keeneland green and orange.

The Stallions will be ready to run this fall and Brian Landis, a man familiar with Central Kentucky football, will lead the charge.

Landis is leaving his defensive quality control job at UK to take over as the head coach at Douglass High.

The former Ohio high school star played collegiately at Georgetown College and coached the Tigers in addition to time at EKU.

What makes him the right choice? Landis isn’t short on passion or enthusiasm to take over on Winchester Road.