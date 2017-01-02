Mr. Clutch?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – When UK beat Ole Miss by 23 to tip off Southeastern Conference play last week, Kentucky’s Isaiah Briscoe recorded the program’s third triple-double with 19 points, 11 assists and ten rebounds.

Derek Willis recorded the greatest assist in program history…sort of…off a missed free throw near the end of the game.

While it was funny that’s how Briscoe’s triple-double was manufactured, it also got folks to thinking Willis might be the go-to “miss the free throw guy” if the team needs to get an extra possession late in a game.

Hear from Willis in the video.