Mild Monday with a chance for showers and storms

Patchy drizzle and fog will linger through the morning with some isolated showers possible this afternoon. The best chance for showers and storms will arrive into the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures will reach the low 60s with a few spots reaching into the mid 60s. Storms will move in after 10 PM tonight. A few storms could drop heavy rain and have gusty winds. The threat for severe weather is low, but something to watch, especially into the second half of the day Monday. Some heavy rain is possible Monday night with temperatures in the mid 50s. Rain totals could range from ½” to ¾” and higher in heavy downpours. Some showers are still possible into Tuesday with highs right around 60 degrees. A cold front will move through Tuesday night, dropping temperatures into Wednesday. High temperatures look to be set early Wednesday and drop through the day with afternoon highs in the mid 30s. By Thursday, daytime highs will be in the upper 20s with a slight chance for some flurries. Overnight lows Thursday through Sunday will be in the teens with day time highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. More sunshine returns Friday and into the weekend with a few clouds.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar