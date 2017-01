LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Lexington artist has written a rap inspired by two-year-old Nova Gallman.

“Man, another baby died. Put the guns down. That means another mother cries,” raps Lexington rapper Anthony Johnson.

He is rapping about two-year-old Nova Gallman, who was shot and killed.

Several of her family members shared the rap on facebook.

In it, Anthony Johnson also says there is too much killing in his city. He urges people to “put the guns down”.