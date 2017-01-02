HS Hoops Highlights & Scores (1-2-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen has the highlights from Bath County versus Fleming County as the host Wildcats fall 64-61.
See the action in the video and see below for scores from across the state.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bourbon Co. 75, Nicholas Co. 55
Breathitt Co. 108, Lee Co. 61
Calvary Christian 73, St. Patrick 60
Fleming Co. 64, Bath Co. 61
Frederick Fraize 68, Lou. Brown 59
Morgan Co. 77, Menifee Co. 55
Spencer Co. 77, Trimble Co. 46
Webster Co. 50, Lyon Co. 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Collins 40, Walton-Verona 37
Dayton 53, Calvary Christian 25
Dixie Heights 39, Bourbon Co. 27
Elizabethtown 74, Central Hardin 29
Ev. Bosse, Ind. 70, Daviess Co. 51
Ev. Central, Ind. 64, Apollo 38
Fleming Co. 54, Bath Co. 24
Lou. Brown 48, Frederick Fraize 39
Ludlow 45, Frankfort 39
Menifee Co. 67, Powell Co. 46
Mercer Co. 72, Notre Dame 41
Morgan Co. 31, Rowan Co. 30
Williamstown 53, Harrison Co. 46
15th Region All “A” Classic
Betsy Layne 77, Allen Central 52
Paintsville 71, Phelps 33
WYMT Mountain Classic
Harlan Co. 63, Breathitt Co. 26
