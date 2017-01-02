HS Hoops Highlights & Scores (1-2-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen has the highlights from Bath County versus Fleming County as the host Wildcats fall 64-61.

See the action in the video and see below for scores from across the state.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bourbon Co. 75, Nicholas Co. 55

Breathitt Co. 108, Lee Co. 61

Calvary Christian 73, St. Patrick 60

Fleming Co. 64, Bath Co. 61

Frederick Fraize 68, Lou. Brown 59

Morgan Co. 77, Menifee Co. 55

Spencer Co. 77, Trimble Co. 46

Webster Co. 50, Lyon Co. 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Collins 40, Walton-Verona 37

Dayton 53, Calvary Christian 25

Dixie Heights 39, Bourbon Co. 27

Elizabethtown 74, Central Hardin 29

Ev. Bosse, Ind. 70, Daviess Co. 51

Ev. Central, Ind. 64, Apollo 38

Fleming Co. 54, Bath Co. 24

Lou. Brown 48, Frederick Fraize 39

Ludlow 45, Frankfort 39

Menifee Co. 67, Powell Co. 46

Mercer Co. 72, Notre Dame 41

Morgan Co. 31, Rowan Co. 30

Williamstown 53, Harrison Co. 46

15th Region All “A” Classic

Betsy Layne 77, Allen Central 52

Paintsville 71, Phelps 33

WYMT Mountain Classic

Harlan Co. 63, Breathitt Co. 26

