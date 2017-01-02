Friends Raising Funds to Find Missing Woman

CARLISLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Family and friends of a missing Nicholas County woman hope a reward will help them find her.

A GoFundMe page was set up over the weekend for Lori Feltz.

Her friends are hoping to raise $10,000 to offer as a reward for information on her whereabouts.

A Golden Alert was issued for the 58-year-old Feltz.

She was last seen on December 26th walking from her home on Hick Hardy Road in Carlisle to her sister’s home nearby.

Her family says she suffers from a traumatic brain injury, epilepsy and has severe memory loss and may have gotten disoriented on the walk.

Her brother-in-law says he believes she flagged someone down trying to get a ride and might now be very confused.

You can donate to the GoFundMe account at https://www.gofundme.com/saveoursweetsister