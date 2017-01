FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- In Fleming County, friends are setting up a benefit to pay for the funeral expenses of Wesley Mattox.

Mattox, 41, went missing in October after taking his dog for a walk. Just a couple weeks ago some children found his remains in the Fleming County Cemetery.

Now, the VFW in Flemingsburg will host a benefit January 28th at 1 p.m. to help Mattox’s family pay for his funeral.