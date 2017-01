MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A young woman has died after a crash in Magoffin County Saturday night.

The County Coroner says 32-year-old Sarah Dawn Berry died near the 66 mile marker of the Mountain Parkway.

According to troopers at KSP Post Nine two other people were hurt.

Troopers say they are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.