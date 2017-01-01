Warming up for the start of 2017 with rain and storm chances

Temperatures have warmed into the upper 40s and low 50s under mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible through the afternoon and evening. Some showers will still work in during the overnight hours with temperatures staying mild and in the mid to upper 40s. A few showers are possible early Monday, but the best chance will arrive into the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will reach the low 60s with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could drop heavy rain and have gusty winds. The threat for severe weather is low, but something to watch, especially into the second half of the day Monday. Some heavy rain is possible Monday night with temperatures in the mid 50s. Rain totals could range from ½” to ¾” and higher in heavy downpours. Some showers are still possible into Tuesday with highs right around 60 degrees. A cold front will move through Tuesday night, dropping temperatures into Wednesday. High temperatures look to be set early Wednesday and drop through the day with afternoon highs in the mid 30s. By Thursday, daytime highs will be in the upper 20s with a slight chance for some flurries. Overnight lows Thursday through Sunday will be in the teens with day time highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. More sunshine returns Friday and into the weekend with a few clouds.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar