JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Two people are dead after a crash in Jackson County Sunday. According to Kentucky State Police, 34-year-old Sarabeth Shields was driving south on US 421 when she lost control of her car, crossed the center line, and hit a car that was heading north.

Two people in that car, 51-year-old Randall Sparks and his uncle, 58-year-old Lloyd Sparks, died in the crash.

Three others were taken to the hospital, including a ten-year-old boy.