Solid Blue Fans Upset After Bowl Loss

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- At home, plenty of solid blue fans were cheering on the Cats, giving restaurants an extra financial boost into the New Year.  Fans were disappointed, though.

“I think UK’s never really, obviously this season, they haven’t played a team that runs the option like Georgia Tech,” said Rick Maldonado.

“Well, game day is usually our busiest time anyways, basketball, football it doesn’t really matter, everybody loves Kentucky, so, people will definitely come out for the games. Today is actually a great turnout especially since all of the kids are off and usually at home over the holidays, so we weren’t expecting this but, everybody loves the cats. We love our regulars,” Audrey Drake said.

 

