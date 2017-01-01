Mild and Wet Start To The Week

Overview: Mild temperatures and rain chances will develop for the start of our week, with a high of 63 degrees for Monday and 59 degrees for Tuesday. The best chance for rain will develop Monday night into early Tuesday. A strong cold front will move through late Tuesday, with much colder air returning Wednesday through the weekend. There will be the chance for light snow to flurries midweek into the weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Patchy fog and a mist to drizzle will continue overnight into Monday morning. Overnight low temperatures will be around 44 degrees.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will develop for Monday with a high temperature of 63 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain chances increase Monday night as a weather disturbance moves across the region. Overnight low temperatures will be around 55 degrees.

TUESDAY: Rain chances continue into early Tuesday, with more rain possible later in the day as a cold front moves across the region. Tuesday high temperatures will be around 59 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around for Tuesday night, with a low temperature of 32 degrees, with the chance for a wintry mix.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few snow showers will be possible for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 36 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures will be around for Wednesday night, with a low temperature of 18 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few snow showers will be possible, with a high temperature of 27 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold temperatures and scattered snow showers will be possible for Thursday night, with a low temperature of 12 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be around for Friday, with a high temperature of 26 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 16 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few snow showers will be possible, with a high temperature of 30 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures continue, with a low of 17 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures will be around for Sunday, with a high temperature of 32 degrees.

