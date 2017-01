FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Pizza Hut delivery driver shot and killed in Frankfort this week.

A visitation for Jared Banta is scheduled on January 2nd from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on January 3rd from 4 p.m. until Banta’s funeral service begins at 6 p.m.

The service will be held at the Capital City Christian Church.

Police say 21-year-old Banta was shot in a car during a drug deal that was set up as a robbery.

Four people have been arrested in the case.