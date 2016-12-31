Rain and warming temperatures for the New Year

Winds have picked up again for the last day of 2016, but will begin to calm during the overnight hours. Highs stayed a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but generally right around the average (41 degrees). If you have plans for the remainder of the day and this evening, make sure to take an umbrella! We’ll continue to see scattered, light rain showers with a slight chance for a mix later tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s tonight with a few isolated showers/mix. There could be some slick spots on the roads tonight and tomorrow morning, so be careful! We’ll continue to see a chance for isolated showers into your New Year’s Day with highs near 50 degrees. Overnight Sunday into Monday, lows will stay mild for this time of year and around the mid 40s. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s by Monday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Temperatures will stay around 60 on Tuesday with a few showers. We’ll fall back into the low 40s/upper 30s by Wednesday and continue to see temperatures falling back into the 30s by the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar