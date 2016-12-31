Five Sent to Hospital after Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles and Tanker Truck on Newtown Pike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-According to police, five people have been sent to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Newtown Pike at Nandino Boulevard.

Police say a car heading out of town crossed the median and hit a SUV on the inbound lane. That crash caused several others, including one involving a tanker truck. Officers say the tanker was empty so no hazardous materials spilled during the crash.

One of the people taken to the hospital is in critical condition, according to police.

This is a developing story. ABC 36 does have a crew on the scene and we will provide updates.