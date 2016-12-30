Wild Thyme – The Perfect Dips for Any Party!

Tzatziki Sauce

3cups Greek yogurt (also called Yogurt Cheese, see below for alternative)

3tablespoons lemon juice(or juice of one lemon)

1garlic clove, minced

1large English cucumber, diced (the long, skinny ones)

1tablespoon salt(for salting cucumbers)

1 tablespoon fresh dill(or both, depending on preference) or 1 tablespoon of fresh mint, chopped (or both, depending on preference)

salt & freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS

Peel cucumbers and dice. Put them in a colander and sprinkle with the tablespoon of salt (draws water out). Cover with a plate and sit something heavy on top. Let sit for 30 minute Drain well and wipe dry with a paper towel. In a medium bowl add yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, lemon juice, dill and/or mint, and a few grinds of black pepper. Stir until well blended. Taste before adding any extra salt if needed. Place in refrigerator for at least two hours before serving so flavors can blend. This will keep for a few days in the refrigerator, but you will need to drain off any water and stir each time you use it. ** If you can’t find the thicker Greek Yogurt, you can use regular, plain yogurt that is either full fat or low fat. To thicken, spoon yogurt into cheese cloth that has been quadrupled. Draw the corners of the cloth up and tie together. Suspend above a bowl for 2 hours so that water can drip out. The consistency of the yogurt should be like that of sour cream. You can skip this draining process, if you want, but you will have a moderately runnier result.

Roasted Red Bell Pepper Hummus

2 cans chickpeas

6 ounce can of roasted red bell peppers

1 TBSP chopped garlic (about 3 cloves)

1 tsp paprika

2 tsp cayenne pepper

Salt and Pepper

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup sesame oil

1 fresh lemon juiced

Toasted pita bread, for serving

In a medium saucepan heat the chickpeas, garlic and lemon and bring to a simmer. Remove and drain half of the liquid and reserve.

Mix all ingredients except olive oil, sesame oil, and pita bread, in the food processor until pureed. Then slowly add in the oil and blend until smooth. Let set up for 1 hour prior to serving if time allows.

Serve with toasted pita bread.

For more great recipes check out their Facebook or head over to www.wildthymecooking.com.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.