Trafficking Charges for Two After Short Pursuit in Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) -Deputies in Boyle County say an attempted traffic stop ended with a short pursuit and drug charges for two individuals.

Deputies say they attempted to stop a Toyota Rav4 after it ran through a stop sign at the intersection of Patrician Place and Carrigan Drive. The driver, however, didn’t stop when deputies turned on their sirens.

After about a mile, deputies say they were able to get the driver to pull over, and found William Kinkead, of Burgin, and Magdalena Bielava, of Illinois in the vehicle.

Deputies say a K-9 Unit at the scene found heroin, prescription pills, cash, and paraphernalia in the Rav4.

Kinkead and Bielava were arrested and charged with trafficking, and tampering with physical evidence. Additionally, Kinkead was charged with numerous traffic offenses, fleeing/evading police, and resisting arrest.