TaxSlayer Bowl Preview

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The TaxSlayer Bowl kicks off now in hours down in Jacksonville.

Kentucky and Georgia Tech all set for the big New Year’s Eve showdown.

We all know the Yellow Jackets bring the triple option to the table and the Cats will have to adjust to something new defensively.

What about the other side of the coin?

UK’s rushing attack is potent too and has caused defenses trouble all season long.

How does Mark Stoops see the Jackets approaching the Wildcat ground game?

The players who have chosen to come to Lexington and play for UK have entrusted their collegiate careers and success to Stoops and his staff.

This bowl game is something Cats over the last four years have envisioned; reaching the postseason and tasting success.

So, how does it feel?

Hear from Stoops, Stephen Johnson and Courtney Love in the video.