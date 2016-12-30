Restaurants Prep for Busy Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Of course Saturday is not just the day of Kentucky’s bowl game, it is also New Year’s Eve and that means one very busy day for local bars and restaurants.

It’s been a while since two big events have landed on the same day here in Lexington.

“Last year, the Tennessee game, it was Halloween weekend, the Tennessee football game and Breeder’s Cup was all the same day,” said Kyle Skaggs, the bar manager at Tin Roof.

Restaurants have been prepping all week to host both Kentucky bowl game parties and New Year’s Eve bashes.

“It’s going to be a pretty long day. We’ve been prepping all day today for tomorrow and then we’ll be open tomorrow morning all the way to late tomorrow night. So I’ll have to be around for all that,” said Jason Ritchey, the manager of Pazzo’s Pizza Pub.

But they say these are the days they live for and are excited to get some big crowds through their doors.

“Bring it on. It’s what we do. We’ll be open all day long so the more the merrier,” said Jeff Wheeler, the owner of Cheapside Bar and Grill.

Some say they’re even more excited to see it their die-hard customers will be able to last through both the bowl game and the New Year.

“If people come in for the bowl game and don’t leave and are still out tomorrow night I am going to be very impressed too,” said Skaggs.

The key to enjoying both the game and ringing in the New Year may just be a long afternoon nap.