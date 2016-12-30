One Dead After Wreck on US 68

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say one person is dead after a two-vehicle collision on US 68.

Troopers say it happened on Thursday, at about 5:15 p.m.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Roger D. Willoughby was traveling on the bypass in Paris towards US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic lights and hit another vehicle.

Willoughby continued through the intersection, going through a fence and then overturning. Troopers say both Willoughby and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle.

Willoughby was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. No word on the condition of his passenger. The driver and two children in the second vehicle were uninjured.

Troopers say the wreck remains under investigation.