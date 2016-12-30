Nicholasville Man Indicted on Child Pornography Charges

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Jessamine Journal newspaper is reporting that a Nicholasville man charged with producing and possessing child pornography was indicted last Friday.

The Journal says that 67-year-old Kenneth Liverseed was arrested back in October and sent to the Woodford County Detention Center.

Citing a Woodford County motion, the newspaper says that police found over 2,000 images of child pornography on Liverseed’s computer, including some images with children as young as 5 engaging in sex with adult men.

The Jessamine Journal says Liverseed will be sentenced in March, and could face 15 to 30 years in prison.

The paper also says that Liverseed has a previous arrest back in 2015 where he was charged for promoting a minor in a sex performance.