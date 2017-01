Midday Kentucky viewers are in for a sweet treat from a candy company right here in the bluegrass. Anna Bauer, owner of Bauer’s Candies stopped by for a chat with Katie Solove about the history of the family-owned candy company and their decadent “Modjeska” caramel candies that will melt in your mouth!

For more information on where you can get these decadent candies, head over to their Facebook, website or by calling (502) 839-3700.

Bauer’s Candies is located at 1103 Dylan Dr in Lawrenceburg.