A Look Back: Cal Reflects on Ole Miss Game

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – When you win by 23 on the road to tip off league play, you get to open your postgame news conference with praise for your opponent’s new building.

Coach Cal raved about The Pavilion at Ole Miss; how great it looks, how it serves the fans and boosters and students.

Cal also noted Rebels head man Andy Kennedy got a parking spot, and Cal still doesn’t have his own space at Rupp Arena.

As for how the team performed in the shiny new spot in Oxford?  Hear from Cal in the video on his still undisciplined Cats.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
HS Hoops Highlights & Scores (12-30-16)
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Restaurants Prep for Busy Saturday
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Cal Wants More
Read More»
﻿
More News»