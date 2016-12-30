A Look Back: Cal Reflects on Ole Miss Game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – When you win by 23 on the road to tip off league play, you get to open your postgame news conference with praise for your opponent’s new building.

Coach Cal raved about The Pavilion at Ole Miss; how great it looks, how it serves the fans and boosters and students.

Cal also noted Rebels head man Andy Kennedy got a parking spot, and Cal still doesn’t have his own space at Rupp Arena.

As for how the team performed in the shiny new spot in Oxford? Hear from Cal in the video on his still undisciplined Cats.