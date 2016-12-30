London, Radcliff Police Arrest 2 Suspects in Robbery

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police from London and Radcliff teamed up to capture two people suspected in an area robbery.

Officers from Radcliff informed London Police that the suspects, 36-year-old Steve Norman and his sister, 47-year-old Connie Norman, were staying at the Econo Lodge on west KY 80.

When London police arrived, officers say the Norman’s were in the parking lot, attempting to leave in Connie’s vehicle.

Radcliff officers also arrived on scene, and police were able to take them into custody.

Officers say they found over 700 pills under the hood of Connie’s vehicle, as well as nearly 800 pills under a mattress in their hotel room.

The siblings were charged with robbery and trafficking.  Additionally, Connie Norman was charged an a bench warrant for public intoxication.

Both were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

 

