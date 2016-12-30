Hangover Brunch – Good Foods Co-op

New Year’s Eve festivities can sometimes leave you feeling a bit deflated the next day, but Good Foods Co-op has you covered!

Hit the 4th annual Hangover Brunch on New Year’s Day starting at 10:00 a.m. and running until 4:00 p.m.

They’ll be dishing out classic brunch fare, along with Country Boy Cougar Bait “Beermosas,” and “Bloody Beer” cocktails for just 43.00!

The first 100 people at the store will also received a commemorative Hangover Brunch t-shirt.

Good Foods Co-op is located at 455-D Southland Drive in Lexington.

For more information, call (859) 278-1813.