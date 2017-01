FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Franklin Co. Sheriff says a Chevy Tahoe may have been involved with the theft of a 2015 Polaris Razor ATC that was taken Wednesday night from Switzer Road.

The Sheriff says the theft happened sometime between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The ATV was on a 16-foot black trailer that was stolen at the same time.

If you can identify the owner of the Tahoe please notify Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Wills who is investigating this case.