LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The last month for the football Cats has been transformative.

Mark Stoops preached enhancing capacity and being more physical and the Cats have done both.

Getting to Jacksonville was the start of something. The TaxSlayer Bowl Saturday morning on ESPN against Georgia Tech will be an opportunity…another door to knock down.

Getting there…earning it…was not by luck and certainly not easy.

Hear from Stoops in the video.