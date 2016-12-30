Cold and Windy Friday, Rain Likely for New Year’s Weekend

A few flurries and cold temperatures for your Friday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine today, high temps will be in the 30’s with gusty winds making things feel much colder. Clear skies overnight with temps falling into the 20’s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with more strong winds, high temps will be in the 40’s with rain developing into the afternoon hours. Expect rain for your New Year’s Eve plans, temps will be cold too. New Year’s day Sunday will be mild with scattered rain showers. Thunder possible Monday with mild temps and more rain, colder temps arrive by Wednesday.

Have a fun & safe New Year from your ABC 36 Storm Team!

-Meteorologist Eric Burke