Cold tonight, but warming for the weekend with rain chances.

We saw more sunshine today with highs around the 40 degree mark. Winds were not as strong today compared to yesterday, but will continue to calm down into the overnight hours. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will fall around the 30 degree mark with wind chills in the 20s. Clouds will increase through Saturday morning with winds gusting around 30 mph. Temperatures will warm into the mid 40s with rain chances more toward the afternoon and evening hours. While it will not be a washout, you’ll want to keep an umbrella handy for New Year’s Eve plans. Showers late could turn into a slight mix with temperatures falling into the upper 30s, so be careful during your New Year’s Eve celebrations. New Year’s Day looks dry to start, but slight rain chances will build in toward the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and cloudy skies. Temperatures will continue to warm Monday with highs near 60 and a chance for rain showers. Temperatures will stay mild for Tuesday, but it will be drier. We’ll fall back into the 40s by Wednesday and continue to see temperatures falling back into the 30s by the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar