LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was hurt after two cars collided in Lexington early Friday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of East New Circle and Bryan Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

Police say there were two men in the car that flipped but neither were hurt.

A woman and her baby were in the other vehicle.

Police say the infant was not hurt but the woman was taken to the hospital with a minor hand injury.

There were no charges filed.