Cal Wants More

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The basketball Cats took care of Ole Miss Thursday night 99-76 in Oxford at The Pavilion.

Now it’s time to turn toward Texas A&M Tuesday night at 9 back at Rupp Arena on ESPN.

In a game in which a road SEC freshman point total record was achieves by Malik Monk and Isaiah Briscoe notched a triple-double. Bam Adebayo put up a career-high 25 too.

So why is Cal still wanting more?

What more could there be? Well, it’s a story we’ve heard Cal tell before.

Cal pointed out he would like to see a better assist to turnover ratio against the Aggies…3-1 the ratio against the Rebels.

That’s pretty good, but Cal always wants more, as we just stated.

Coach was pleased with the defense at Ole Miss, though, because the good effort on ‘D’ kept the Rebs from getting under the Cats’ skin.

