Boyle County Needle Exchange Program to Begin Jan. 13

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Boyle County’s needle exchange program is set to officially start in two weeks.

The Advocate-Messenger (http://bit.ly/2ilxFmL ) reports that the exchange will be open in the basement of the Boyle County Health Department in Danville on Friday afternoons, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., beginning on Jan. 13.

The program will allow injection drug users to anonymously exchange used syringes for clean ones, with the goals of stopping the spread of disease and helping users find rehabilitation options.

The health department and the Boyle County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (ASAP) are initially funding the program by using most of a recently awarded $20,000 grant from Kentucky ASAP.

Boyle County Health Department Director Brent Blevins has said officials are hoping to also receive city and county funding in the future.

___

Information from: The (Danville, Ky.) Advocate-Messenger, http://www.centralkynews.com/amnews

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.