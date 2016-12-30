2 Sent to Hospital With Severe Injuries After Wreck Sends Truck into Office

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Mountain Advocate is reporting that several people were injured in a wreck that sent a Ford Expedition into the State Farm Insurance office in Union Plaza. The Advocate says a second vehicle, a Chevy Trailblazer was also damaged in the wreck.

According to the newspaper, an employee and a customer at State Farm were sent to UK Hospital after being severely injured. Several others were hurt in the wreck, and were sent to Barbourville ARH Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Officers are investigating to see what happened that caused the crash.

Information from The Mountain Advocate