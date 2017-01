LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was critically injured after being hit by a car in Lexington late Wednesday night.

Police say the woman was in a car that ran out of gas.

She ran across East New Circle Road to get help and police say she was hit as she was running back to the car.

She was rushed to the University of Kentucky hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are no charges pending against the driver that hit her.