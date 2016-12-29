Windy conditions continue with dropping temperatures for Friday

We’ve seen more sunshine today, but with windy conditions. Winds have been gusting around 30 mph. Highs reached into the mid to upper 40s today, but will be dropping into the upper 20s overnight. There is a chance for flurries/ light snow showers that don’t look to amount to more than a trace. However, with flurries and breezy conditions tonight and tomorrow morning, there could be some slick spots and difficulties driving, so slow down! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for your Friday, but with highs only topping out in the mid to upper 30s. Expect windy conditions to continue to Friday as well as Saturday. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the mid 40s, but rain showers moving in toward the afternoon. Showers late could turn into a slight mix, so be careful during your New Year’s Eve celebrations. Showers continue into your New Year’s Day, but might start off as a slight mix with temperatures Sunday morning in the 30s. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 40s and warm near 60 by Monday with a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay mild for Tuesday, but conditions will be drier. We’ll fall back into the 40s by Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar