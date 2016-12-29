Wild Thyme – Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef

  • 4 lb corned brisket of beef
  • 3 large carrots, cut into large chunks
  • 6 to 8 small onions
  • 1 teaspoon dry English mustard
  • large sprig fresh thyme and some parsley stalks, tied together
  • salt and freshly ground pepper

Put the brisket into a saucepan with the carrots, onions, mustard and the herbs. Cover with cold water, and bring gently to a boil. Simmer, covered, for 2 hours. Cook for a further 1 to 2 hours or until the meat and vegetables are soft and tender.

For more great recipes check out their Facebook or head over to www.wildthymecooking.com.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.

 

