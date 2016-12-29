UPDATE: Fourth Arrest Made in Banta Death; Suspects Plead Not Guilty

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) -Frankfort Police say a fourth arrest has been made in the shooting death of 21-year-old Jared Banta, whose body was found in a car at the Country Hills Apartments Tuesday morning.

Officers say Cameron Montgomery was arrested Wednesday just after 1:30 p.m. after coming in to the police station. She has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Brooke Kennedy, also charged in the case, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning. Her next court appearance is set for January 5th at 1:00 p.m.

Montgomery also pleaded not guilty in a video arraignment Thursday. She will also appear again in court at 1:00 p.m.

Both of the suspect’s bonds have been set at $100,000.

___

12/28/16 3:39 p.m.

Police in Frankfort say three people have been charged in connection to the shooting death of Jared Banta, 21.

Banta’s body was found in a car with a Pizza Hut delivery sign on the top at the Country Hills Apartments Tuesday morning. Police believe he was shot and killed sometime late Monday night or Tuesday.

ABC 36 has learned he worked at a nearby Pizza Hut but clocked out at 10:20 Monday night.

Officers say two juveniles and Brooke Kennedy, 18, have been arrested in connection to his death. No one has been charged with his murder, officers say they aren’t sure who fired the fatal shot.

Kennedy and one of the juveniles are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. The other minor is facing a charge of robbery.

Police say Kennedy arraigned a drug deal with Banta knowing he would be robbed. Investigators say they aren’t sure if Banta was planning to buy or sell marijuana. No word on if anything was taken in the incident, though an arrest report says the Banta was robbed at gunpoint.

“We are still working this, it is an active investigation,” said Major Rob Richardson with the Frankfort Police Department. “We still have tons of information to go through as well as many, many more people to interview.”

Investigators anticipate more charges and possibly more suspects.

Police say Banta’s death is Frankfort’s second homicide of the year.

A gofundme page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.