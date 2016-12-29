UPDATE: Lexington Shooting Victim Dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s latest shooting has become its latest homicide.

Lexington Police say a 25-year old man who was shot Thursday afternoon later died from his injuries

The Fayette County coroner identified the victim as De’Ontai Jarrell Bates.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows that the victim was in an SUV with two other men when the shooting occurred.

The man was found shot in the 700 block of Faulkner Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators say one of those men in the SUV shot the victim and took off running.

He’s described as being in his 20’s with a red toboggan hat and dark clothing.

Police say it’s still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.