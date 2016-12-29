UPDATE: Woman Hit by Car Dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Fayette County coroner says a woman who was hit by a car Wednesday night on New Circle Road has died.

Investigators say the victim is 34-year-old Shayna Cates. According to police, her car had run out of gas. Officers say Cates went for help. Police say she was returning to her car near Family Circle when she was struck.

Cates was rushed to UK Hospital. The coroner says she died there Thursday afternoon from multiple blunt force injuries.

Police say there are no pending charges against the driver.