UK Tops Ole Miss In Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Malik Monk scored 34 points, Isaiah Briscoe had a triple-double and No. 8 Kentucky bounced back impressively from a loss at Louisville with a 99-76 victory over Mississippi on Thursday night in the SEC opener for both teams.

Briscoe added 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (11-2), who led 60-41 at halftime and were never seriously threatened. Edrice Adebayo scored 25 points, primarily on the strength of seven dunks.

Monk finished 11 of 16 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and added six rebounds and three steals. Adebayo was 12 of 19 from the field and blocked three shots.

Sebastian Saiz led the Rebels (9-4) with 23 points and 13 rebounds. DeAndre Burnett scored 19 points and Rasheed Brooks added 15.

Kentucky shot 50 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range.

