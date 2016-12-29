Two Stolen Vehicles Recovered In Lincoln County

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer is credited for recovering two vehicles that had been reported stolen.

According to KSP, the officer was on patrol on KY 78 at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, when he saw a Ford parked at a business that was closed. When he went to investigate, Troopers say he checked the Ford’s registration and found out that it had been stolen from Elizabethtown. That vehicle was impounded and the owner was notified that it had been found.

Later on Thursday, the same officer was told of a man driving a Chevroley pickup in Stanford that had been reported stolen. The officer found it sitting in a driveway on Gentry Drive. The owner of the home said they didn’t own the pickup, and weren’t sure why it was there.

Following leads about the stolen pickup, the officer was able to track down Jerry M. Carrier at another address on Gentry Drive. After giving consent to search, the officer was able to find the keys in Carrier’s front pocket.

Carrier was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. He was taken to the Lincoln Co. Detention Center.

No suspect has been located in the case of the stolen Ford.